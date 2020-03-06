|
|
Onset - Ellen McShane Gallagher, 76, of Onset passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, in Boston at Brigham & Women's Hospital. Ellen was the loving wife of 39 years to Andrew P. Gallagher. She was born in Adams, MA the daughter of the late John and Stephanie (Anton) McShane, Sr.
Ellen graduated from Saint Joseph's High School in Adams, MA in 1960. She earned her bachelor's degree in English from Boston University. Ellen moved to Philadelphia following graduation and met her beloved husband Andrew. Like Ellen, Andrew is a New England native and they decided to move back to New England. First the resided in Lancaster, NH and then Berlin, NH, before moving to Onset, MA. Back home in New England, Ellen was very active in the community, particularly with pet rescue and as a volunteer in the Methodist Church.
Ellen loved gardening. She cultivated gardens her whole life and grew up on a farm for much of her childhood. She was also the editor of the Siberian Iris for six years, a biannual publication and she was the advertising manager for the American Iris Society.
Ellen and Andrew were a host family for the Fresh Air Fund in the late 1980's and early 1990's. This led to a lifelong friendship with the Samuelson family of Paul & Kitty and their sons, Marc and Burt.
In addition to her husband Andrew she is survived by her last rescue dog, "Sylvie" a standard poodle. She was also survived by her Aunt Irene Marklan of Adams, MA, her sister Nancy Lively of VT and many loving relatives and friends. She was the mother of the late Stephanie Lee and sister of the late John McShane, Jr.
A committal service will be held on April 27, 2020 at 11 am in the Massachusetts National Cemetery 1 Bennington Blvd. Bourne, MA 02532. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. Please arrive at the National Cemetery funeral cortege assembly area by 10:45 Am. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.warehamvillagefuneralhome.com. Cremation and funeral arrangements are in the care of Wareham Village Funeral Home, 5 Center St. Wareham, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 6, 2020