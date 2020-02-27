|
Ellen Schwaitzberg, age 94, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Abraham (Abe) and Rebecca (Betty) Schwaitzberg. Originally from Edgewater and Kearny, NJ., she attended K-8 grades in the Edgewater Schools (Eleanor Van Gelder). Ellen graduated from Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood, NJ in 1943.
A life member of Hadassah, Ellen was a member of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority for over 50 years.
After graduation, she worked for Book of Knowledge in New York City. She later moved to Pittsfield, MA and became employed with the General Electric Ordnance Systems for nearly 30 years before retiring in 1987.
Ellen enjoyed traveling to visit her friends in other states.
She was predeceased by her brother, Carl, in 1996, her father in 1996, her nephew, Robert, in 2009 and her dear aunt, Penny Schwartzberg, in 2018.
She is survived by her nephew, Dr. Steven Schwaitzberg and Dr. Lisa Jane Jacobsen, of Canton, MA and Buffalo, NY. She also leaves her great-nephews, Scott, Andrew, Corey and Justin, many cousins and a great number of wonderful friends whom she cherished.
SERVICES: Funeral Service for Ellen will be this SUNDAY, March 1st at 11 A.M. at the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA. Burial will immediately follow at Ahavath Sholom Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Berkshire Humane Society or the Older Adult Kosher Lunch Program, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 27, 2020