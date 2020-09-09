Ellen Tabs, 77, a West Stockbridge resident, passed peacefully on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer, with loving family at her side. She shared a 55-year-long marriage with her adoring husband and high school sweetheart, Leonard, 79.
Ellen was born in Paterson, NJ in 1943, to parents Esther and Hyman Solomon. In 1965, she graduated from William Paterson college with a degree in Elementary Education. Ellen spent several years teaching second grade, and later taught remedial math in Plainfield, NJ. She was devoted to her students, ensuring that each child she met had the resources they needed to succeed, no matter their background. Ellen later created Good Cookies: Plain and Fancy, a cookie catering business in Westfield, NJ. Her cookies were particularly delicious, and well-loved by the community. Ellen valued her time volunteering as a sighted reader for the visually impaired with the Lighthouse Guild in the early '90s. After enjoying many years living in New York City, Ellen and Lenny retired to the Berkshires in 2008, where they had previously lived part-time since 1998.
Ellen co-founded a special interest mystery book club called Murder, Mayhem, and Mystery as part of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), where she also chaired the membership committee. Her passion for baking extended throughout her life. She also cultivated an impressive knitting talent. Ellen was deeply engaged in the world, always eager to discuss current events and social issues. She will be remembered as a woman of exceptional taste, style, and wit. She loved with her whole heart.
Ellen is survived by two children, Nancy Tabs and her husband Zach Young of New York City, and Mark Tabs and his wife Lisa Tabs of Katonah, NY. She also leaves behind five much loved grandchildren: Halle Young 22, Emily Young 22, Sam Tabs 19, Jacob Tabs 19, and Jordan Tabs 11. Ellen loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She is also survived by her sister, Marilyn Rauchberg and her husband Howard of Montville, NJ. Ellen will be missed tremendously by her family and friends, who loved her fiercely.
A private family memorial service will be held this Sunday in her honor at Finnerty and Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington, MA.
For those who wish, memorial donations in Ellen's name may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, Inc. c/o Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com