Ellen Woodstock


1935 - 2019
Ellen Woodstock Obituary
Mrs. Ellen F. Woodstock, 84, of Pittsfield, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, MA on January 26, 1935, the daughter of the late Bernard and Mary Farrell Fox, she graduated from St. Joseph High School.

Ellen was a homemaker whose primary focus was making sure that her family's needs were met with nothing but love and care.

Ellen loved to crochet, especially when it was for her friends or family, both of which were extremely important to her. She was a communicant of St. Charles Church in Pittsfield.

Besides her children, John Woodstock (Cindy) and Tracy Wilkinson, Ellen is survived by her granddaughter, Brianna Thompson. She also leaves behind her great granddaughter, Indy Thompson. Ellen was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank Woodstock, whom she married on April 14, 1956. She was also predeceased by her sister, Patna Fox Butrymowicz and her son-in-law, Jack Wilkinson

Funeral Notice:

Funeral services for Mrs. Ellen F. Woodstock will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Church, celebrated by the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 24, 2019
