|
|
Eloise Masdea, 93, formerly of Pittsfield, passed away May 1st at her daughter's home in California. Wife of Frank G. Masdea, who predeceased her in 1998.She leaves her children, Kurt Masdea of Pittsfield, Holly Liversage and husband Rev. Jerry Liversage of CA; grandchildren Reanna Liversage Gerky and husband William of CA, and Frank A. Masdea Jr., of Pittsfield; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Frank A. Masdea, Sr. in September 2018. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery on June 29, 2019 at 10am. There will be a memorial service in California on June 1st at 11am at Banning Church of the Nazarene. To view full obituary, please visit www.deryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 16, 2019