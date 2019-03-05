|
|
Mrs. Elsie (Delmolino) Asdikian, 88, of Adams, joined her parents and brother in Heaven on Thursday afternoon, February 28 2019, at Williamstown Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Williamstown, whom Elsie's family is very grateful to for taking such good care of her.
Elsie was born in Pittsfield, MA on March 14, 1930, a daughter of the late Simone and Clementina Delmolino. She graduated from Adams High School in 1948. During her high school years, Elsie loved basketball and was Captain of the Basketball team at one point; and, after school, Elsie worked in the Berkshire Fine Spinning Mill and also as a Soda Jerk at Kelly's On The Corner, both in Adams. After graduation, Elsie worked at Sprague Electric Co. in North Adams until she married her husband on October 25, 1952 in the St. Thomas Aquinas Church, in Adams.
Elsie was an avid fan of the Boston Celtics, the Red Sox and the New England Patriots, knowing each player by name. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, crafts, knitting and playing Scrabble; but, most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren and her greatest joy was making dinners for, and spending time with, her family.
Elsie is survived by her husband, Walter M. Asdikian; five children: son David Asdikian and his companion, Lori, of CA, daughter Karen Landry-Peery and her husband, Brad, of CA, daughter Pam Bourdon and her husband, Ed, of Adams, daughter Lynn Duncan of CA and son Mark Asdikian and his wife, Lisa, of NV; one sister, Marion Czarnik of Adams; six grandchildren: Courtney (and her husband, Kevin), Jesse (and his wife, Bryony), Nikki, Erika (and her husband, Ben), Samantha and Luke; six great grandchildren: Jadin, Haley, Austin, Arya, Nate and Devon; as well a niece and nephew. Elsie was predeceased by her brother, Samuel Delmolino.
There are no calling hours. The family will have a private service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at
the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac Street, Adams, officiated by Pastor Chris Adorno. Burial will follow at a later date in the Clarksburg Cemetery. In lieu of monetary donations, please donate your time and love to family, friends and/or whoever is in need. Cards may be sent to The Asdikian Family c/o 61 Valley Street, Adams, MA 01220 and/or to leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019