Elverado Sondrini, 99 of Largo, Florida; formerly of Adams, MA died November 2, 2020 at home.



Preceded in death by his wife of 74 years Betty Jane in 2018. He is survived by their 6 children, many grandchildren and many great grandchildren.



He was a US Navy WW11 veteran.



Internment will be at the Bay Pines National Cemetery at a later date.



