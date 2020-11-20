We are saddened and heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of our mother, Emily Anne (Bleau) Breen, on Sunday, November 15, 2020, with family by her side. Emily was born on September 28, 1943, the daughter of the late Elizabeth Duquette. Emily graduated with the Drury High School Class of 1961 and earned her Bachelor's Degree from the former North Adams State College in 1988. She worked many years in the mental health care field until her retirement. At the time of her death, she was employed by RJ's Taxi.



Emily enjoyed many things in life from reading, apple picking, caring for her beloved animals, spending quality time with her family and friends and being an avid member of the local church communities throughout her years. She never hesitated to lend an ear or a helping hand to anyone in need.



Emily leaves her children, Lisa Spencer; Milton Spencer, Jr,. and his companion, Theresa; Matthew Spencer and his wife, Cynthia all of North Adams, MA; Lori-Sue and her companion, Bob of Drury, MA; Elsa Moreno of Williamstown, MA; Chico Moreno, Jr., and his wife, Jocelyn of Adams, MA; along with 20 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Emily was predeceased by her loving son, Michael Spencer who passed in February 2016, widow of Francisco Moreno, Sr., who passed in November 1999 and Henry Breen who passed in September 2017.



Funeral Notice: Per her request, there are no calling hours. Due to the on-going COVID-19 health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a future date. Always remember to be kind and spread love in Emily's name. Memorial donations may be made to "Josh Bressette Commit to Save a Live", in care of Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall Street, North Adams, MA.



