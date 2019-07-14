|
Emma Rose Wilbur Becker, 92, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Martinsburg, WV.
Born on September 30, 1926 in Pittsfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Harold Wilbur and Rose Anna Ward.
She is survived by one son, Dana Becker and wife Patty of Dalton, MA; one son in law, Charles Lawson; two grandchildren, Patrick Becker and Kristyn Cobb and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Harold Becker; one daughter, Donna Eileen Becker Lawson and two brothers, Donald and Harold, Jr. Wilbur.
The lives of Ralph and wife Emma Becker, and daughter Donna (Becker) Lawson, will be celebrated at Dery Funeral Home, 890 East Main Street, Dalton, Massachusetts, 01226. Ralph and Emma were married for 72 years, surviving husband Charles Lawson and Donna were married for 39 years. Funeral service for all three will be held on July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow at the old Dalton Cemetery on East Main Street, Dalton, MA.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 14, 2019