|
|
Enid L. Fuhrman, 87, passed away on November 9, 2019, at Linda Manor in Leeds, MA after a brief illness. The daughter of Benjamin and Tillie (Berg) Cohen, she was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 5, 1932 and moved to Paterson, NJ in 1941. She was a devoted Frank Sinatra fan and teenage bobbysoxer. She graduated from Central High in 1950 and worked for Pollack Optical until her marriage to Harry Fuhrman in 1952. Upon her marriage she moved to Pittsfield and was a member of Knesset Israel Synagogue. Enid was formerly a secretary at the Knesset Israel Hebrew School from 1977 to 1995 and a teaching assistant at the Jewish Community Center preschool in the early 1970s.
Her husband Harry, son of the late Rabbi Morris Fuhrman, a driver for Pittsfield News Co., was killed in a truck accident on December 25, 1959. He was working on Christmas Eve so other drivers could be home with their families.
She leaves a son Richard, his wife Dolly and their daughters Kyla and Abby, their husbands, and her great grandson Rylan. She leaves her daughter Meryl, her husband Richard and their children Andrew and Gabrielle. She also leaves her son Howie who is a client of the Berkshire County Association for Retarded Citizens (BCARC). Howie, born in 1960, was one of the smallest babies born at Pittsfield General Hospital.
She was an active advocate for her son Howie and all the BCARC residents and considered all the people at BCARC her second family.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services for Enid L. Fuhrman will be Monday November 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Knesset Israel Cemetery, 484 Pecks Rd. Pittsfield with Rabbi David Weiner, Spiritual Leader of Congregation Knesset Israel officiating. Following the burial a meal of consolation will take place at Congregation Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Rd. Pittsfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to BERKSHIRE COUNTY ASSOCIATION FOR RETARDED CITIZENS, 395 South St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME 5 Elm St. is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 11, 2019