Enis Teresa (Pariselli) Pullaro, 96 of Pittsfield, MA died Sunday January 19, 2020 at Mount Carmel Care Center in Lenox.
She was born in Pittsfield, MA on April 13, 1923 daughter of Samuel and Angeline (D'Arcangelo) Pariselli. She attended local schools. Enis was primarily a homemaker to her family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church and a former communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church where she was a member of its Ladies Guild. At one time, Enis served as a Deputy Sheriff in Berkshire County. She was well-known for crocheting afghans for her friends and family, and she also enjoyed cooking, dancing and travel. She was the widow of Frank C. Pullaro who died on May 30, 2001. They were married on June 14, 1941 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Survivors include one daughter- Mary A. Cranson of Pittsfield and eight grandchildren including Michele Hughes, Candice Eichelser, Lisa Borsello, Christin Polastri, John Raymond, Nicole Trottier, Steven Raymond, and Thomas Raymond. She also leaves nine great grandchildren; one great great grandson- Damian Hughes; three sisters including Rosemary Waitekus, Anna Benham, and Lena Robinson, all of Pittsfield; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. She was predeceased by two daughters- Elaine Raymond and Dianne Hebert; a grandson, Frank Patrick Raymond; one sister and one brother- Lydia DeMartino and Americo Pariselli.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Memorial Mass for Enis Pullaro will be celebrated Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church by her nephew, Rev. Christopher J. Waitekus. There are no calling hours. A private burial will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pittsfield. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Church or the Mount Carmel Care Center Patients Activities in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020