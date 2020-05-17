Eric Chretien, age 49, passed away May 14th after losing his Lifelong Battle of Addiction, at Berkshire Medical Center. Born in Pittsfield, Nov. 30, 1970, he was the son of Mrs. Carla J. Mazza Prendergast and her husband, Stephen of Pittsfield and Edward Chretien and his wife, Gloria, of Waxhaw, N. Carolina. Eric attended Taconic high School. Memorial donations in his name may be made through Devanny-Condron Funeral Home- 40 Maplewood Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201, in support of South Congregational Church Soup Kitchen or St Joseph's Homeless Center. For a more complete obituary, please visit www.devanny-condron.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 17, 2020.