Eric Jason Latimer, 48, of Gainesville, FL passed into eternal life surrounded by his loving family on July 6, 2019 at Bayfront Hospice in St. Petersburg, Florida. Born in St. Louis, Missouri on October 10, 1970 in St. Louis, Missouri to Lawrence C. Latimer III and Sharon Kay Castillo (Grover), Eric is survived by his mother of St. Petersburg, FL, and his sister, Charissa Lee Latimer of Milan, Italy. He was predeceased by his father, Lawrence C. Latimer III, his sisters, Tiffany Latimer, Michelle Latimer, and his brother, Lawrence C Latimer, IV. He is survived by his Uncles Wayne and Jack Latimer of St. Petersburg, FL and his Aunt Judith Trumble of Dalton, MA. He spent many years working in landscaping and lawncare in Florida. While battling cancer since April of 2017, he spent his time encouraging others with his love and making sure that each resident of Park Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center had a Bible to encourage them.
SERVICES: Memorial and Celebration of Life with Rev. David McIntosh at Christian Assembly Church at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Burial will follow at Pittsfield Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019