1/1
Eric John Engel
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric John Engel, 35, of Richmond, MA, lost his life on November 12 after a long struggle with substance use disorder. Eric was loved by more people than he could have known, and showed the world the brightest side of himself every day. His smile lit up a room and his hugs melted your heart. His calm, steady presence put others at ease. Eric worked to overcome his disease every day, and achieved many of his goals. He became a registered EMT. He was a student in the nursing program at Berkshire Community College and worked in the school's digital commons. Prior to starting school, he worked at The Berkshire Food Project in North Adams. Eric lived in San Francisco, Salt Lake City, and Tazmania before settling in Western Massachusetts. He loved the outdoors, and was happiest when he was on his snowboard or skateboard. Eric is remembered by his parents, John and Donna Engel (Stamford, VT); sister and brother-in-law Bethany Engel and Guillermo Montero, and nephew and niece Iban and Lina (Washington, DC); brother Matthew Engel and his partner Rose DiMatteo (Buena Vista, CO); his ally and loving companion Jess Levy (Richmond, MA), and by an extended family who always offered unwavering encouragement, love, and support: grandmother Janice Gray; aunts and uncles Sue and Mike Reynolds; Cathy Engel; Greg and Beth Engel; Ruth and Warren Moser; Monica and Tim Marx; Teresa and Robert Laing; Jim and Kelly Engel; Mary Engel and Shawn Kruse; and Bob Schimke; many cousins; and his "utter mutter" Lucy Fredette. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Donald Gray, and paternal grandparents Jim and Virginia Engel. The day Eric died, a part of us died along with him. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives. Calling hours for Eric will be Thursday November 19, 2020 from 4-6 PM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPEL, 521 West Main St., North Adams, MA, followed by a private funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Learn to Cope in care of the funeral home or at www.learn2cope.org. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel - North Adams
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved