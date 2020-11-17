Eric John Engel, 35, of Richmond, MA, lost his life on November 12 after a long struggle with substance use disorder. Eric was loved by more people than he could have known, and showed the world the brightest side of himself every day. His smile lit up a room and his hugs melted your heart. His calm, steady presence put others at ease. Eric worked to overcome his disease every day, and achieved many of his goals. He became a registered EMT. He was a student in the nursing program at Berkshire Community College and worked in the school's digital commons. Prior to starting school, he worked at The Berkshire Food Project in North Adams. Eric lived in San Francisco, Salt Lake City, and Tazmania before settling in Western Massachusetts. He loved the outdoors, and was happiest when he was on his snowboard or skateboard. Eric is remembered by his parents, John and Donna Engel (Stamford, VT); sister and brother-in-law Bethany Engel and Guillermo Montero, and nephew and niece Iban and Lina (Washington, DC); brother Matthew Engel and his partner Rose DiMatteo (Buena Vista, CO); his ally and loving companion Jess Levy (Richmond, MA), and by an extended family who always offered unwavering encouragement, love, and support: grandmother Janice Gray; aunts and uncles Sue and Mike Reynolds; Cathy Engel; Greg and Beth Engel; Ruth and Warren Moser; Monica and Tim Marx; Teresa and Robert Laing; Jim and Kelly Engel; Mary Engel and Shawn Kruse; and Bob Schimke; many cousins; and his "utter mutter" Lucy Fredette. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Donald Gray, and paternal grandparents Jim and Virginia Engel. The day Eric died, a part of us died along with him. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives. Calling hours for Eric will be Thursday November 19, 2020 from 4-6 PM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPEL, 521 West Main St., North Adams, MA, followed by a private funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Learn to Cope in care of the funeral home or at www.learn2cope.org
. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com