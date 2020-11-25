Eric "Smokey" Svenson passed away after a short illness on November 17 in Orlando, Florida. He was born May 21, 1963, to Eric W. Svenson and Eleanor C. Morse Svenson. Eric attended schools in Lenox, Massachusetts. He was a member of the Lenox Memorial High School Snow Ski Team. He received his certification in automotive a/c repair from Berkshire Community College. He previously worked for Walt Disney World and most recently had his own business repairing automotive a/c.



Eric lived life to its fullest riding motorcycles and racing stock cars. He was an avid animal lover. Eric never met a stranger and was always quick to offer a helping hand. He will be missed by many.



He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Morse Svenson Bookhardt (Jesse) of Rock Spring, GA, sisters, Heidi Yanna (Richard) of Chickamauga, GA, Christy Coen of Pine Grove, WV, Mary Palmer (Geoffrey) of Ellijay, GA and his nephews and nieces. He also leaves behind his beloved partner of many years, Renee Smoots of Orlando, FL. He was preceded in death by his father Eric Svenson, brother-in-law Richard Coen and beloved Uncle Jim Morse.



Eric "Smokey" will be buried at the Otis Cemetery with his father and Uncle Jim in the spring after the snow falls. Arrangements are being handled by DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory, Maitland, FL.



