1/
Eric Samuel "Smokey" Svenson
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric "Smokey" Svenson passed away after a short illness on November 17 in Orlando, Florida. He was born May 21, 1963, to Eric W. Svenson and Eleanor C. Morse Svenson. Eric attended schools in Lenox, Massachusetts. He was a member of the Lenox Memorial High School Snow Ski Team. He received his certification in automotive a/c repair from Berkshire Community College. He previously worked for Walt Disney World and most recently had his own business repairing automotive a/c.

Eric lived life to its fullest riding motorcycles and racing stock cars. He was an avid animal lover. Eric never met a stranger and was always quick to offer a helping hand. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Morse Svenson Bookhardt (Jesse) of Rock Spring, GA, sisters, Heidi Yanna (Richard) of Chickamauga, GA, Christy Coen of Pine Grove, WV, Mary Palmer (Geoffrey) of Ellijay, GA and his nephews and nieces. He also leaves behind his beloved partner of many years, Renee Smoots of Orlando, FL. He was preceded in death by his father Eric Svenson, brother-in-law Richard Coen and beloved Uncle Jim Morse.

Eric "Smokey" will be buried at the Otis Cemetery with his father and Uncle Jim in the spring after the snow falls. Arrangements are being handled by DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory, Maitland, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeGusipe Funeral Home - Maitland
9001 N. Orlando Ave.
Maitland, FL 32751
407) 695-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved