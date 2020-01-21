|
The color of the sky paled in comparison to Eric W. Swanson's most prized possession: his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. It was in this same car, only with well-worn tires, that he arrived at his final destination on January 19, 2020, hitting no more than a few potholes along the way.
Eric Waldemar Swanson was born to Carl Algot Swanson and Elvira Gunhild Johnsson on November 21, 1943 in the small hamlet of Pearl River, New York, just five years after his greatly admired brother, Carl Robert Swanson.
On May 1, 1971, Eric married the love of his life, Marylouise Penna; this year they would have celebrated 49 years of marriage. A year after marrying, they started their family and welcomed the first of their four children. The family of six resided in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, where they found comfort and chaos within the walls of their beloved home.
To support and provide for his family, Eric used the education he received in Park Ridge, New Jersey, and Chatham, New York to partake and graduate from the General Electrics Apprentice Toolmaker Program and the General Electric Management Program. He went on to hold a multitude of supervisory positions within General Electrics for the majority of his career. Prior to working at G.E., his work history included working at the Lebanon Valley Speedway in New York State, Pratt Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, and joining the Connecticut National Guard. After leaving General Electric, he and his wife purchased Swany's West Street Market on West Street in Pittsfield. This is where many of his favorite memories were created as his young grandchildren could always be found helping out within the store and sneaking candies when they thought he wasn't watching; he was always watching. After selling the store, he continued to work at various hardware stores and auto parts stores, as he was never one to enjoy sitting idle.
Eric had a strong passion for cars, especially those of high performance. In his free time, he would rebuild cars for his four children while they attended high school and college. This love of cars continued throughout his life. One of his greatest joys was his 1969 Camaro.
Although his love for this car was tremendous, it will never surpass the love he had for his family. His presence could not be missed at all of his children's and grandchildren's sporting events and school functions. He was his family's biggest supporter and greatest champion. While he will no longer be here with us, his family will continue to hold onto his memory within our hearts. We love you Ricko, Dad, and Pa.
Survivors include his wife Marylou of 48 years, his four children: son Eric (Krista) Swanson, daughters Julie Swanson, Tricia Swanson Milonas, and Amy Scott (Michael); his ten grandchildren: Nysa, Ashleigh, Matthew, Elizabeth, and Alexandra Swanson, Jared, Jack, and Joshua Milonas, and Ethan and Ryan Scott; and many loving nieces and nephews. He lived life surrounded by the love of this family and passed away surrounded by it as well. He will be greatly missed.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mr. Swanson will be held WEDNESDAY, January 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held, THURSDAY, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by Rev. Anthony Penna. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to a or , in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 21, 2020