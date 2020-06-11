Erik Charles Parker, 38, of South Glens Falls, NY, formerly of Pittsfield, MA, passed away June 1, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Pittsfield on May 17, 1982, he was the son of Donna Schiffman Parker and the late Charles H. Parker.
He was a graduate of Taconic High School 2000 and worked as a chef for many years.
Erik married the former Kelly Tomaselli on August 4, 2019.
He enjoyed going to the gym, traveling, eating, the ocean, making people laugh and being surrounded by his loved ones.
He leaves behind his wife Kelly Parker and unborn baby, of South Glens Falls, NY; his mother, Donna Parker of Pittsfield; his sister, Shana and wife Melissa and their children, Callen and Oakley of Pittsfield; his father and mother-in-law Patrick and Marie Tomaselli of Whitesboro, NY;. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Heather Lubey and husband Will and their children Anthony and Ethan of New York Mills, NY. He also leave many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins behind.
To view full obituary please visit www.DERYFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 11, 2020.