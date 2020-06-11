Erik C. Parker
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Erik's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erik Charles Parker, 38, of South Glens Falls, NY, formerly of Pittsfield, MA, passed away June 1, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Pittsfield on May 17, 1982, he was the son of Donna Schiffman Parker and the late Charles H. Parker.

He was a graduate of Taconic High School 2000 and worked as a chef for many years.

Erik married the former Kelly Tomaselli on August 4, 2019.

He enjoyed going to the gym, traveling, eating, the ocean, making people laugh and being surrounded by his loved ones.

He leaves behind his wife Kelly Parker and unborn baby, of South Glens Falls, NY; his mother, Donna Parker of Pittsfield; his sister, Shana and wife Melissa and their children, Callen and Oakley of Pittsfield; his father and mother-in-law Patrick and Marie Tomaselli of Whitesboro, NY;. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Heather Lubey and husband Will and their children Anthony and Ethan of New York Mills, NY. He also leave many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins behind.

To view full obituary please visit www.DERYFUNERALHOME.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved