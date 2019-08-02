|
Erin Donovan Icardi, born July 7, 1981 in Haverhill, MA. died July 9, 2019. He was the son of Patrick Kevin Donovan and Anne Icardi.
Erin attended Elementary, Middle School, and High Schools in San Francisco, CA. He graduated with a high school diploma from the San Francisco Conservation Core in the year 2000. He made and kept many friends throughout his life in California and summers in Massachusetts.
He is survived by his three sons, Guilio Armando, Tristan Kee and Edward Robert Icardi, their mother MaryBeth Roberts and her family, a half sister Megan Donovan, and his mother Anne Icardi and stepfather Dan Caselden. He also leaves his recent girlfriend and helpmate, Shanon Kim, Aunts Donna Sinopoli, Marie Lacker, Maura Donovan. Uncle David Icardi and several cousins on both sides. He also leaves his California family of close friends and their parents.
He was predeceased by his father Patrick, his half brother Matt Donovan, two uncles, Barry and Shawn Donovan, his Aunt Diane Icardi and his grandparents Armando and Louise Icardi and Barbara Donovan.
Erin lived his life to the fullest, he had a great sense of adventure and no fear. He loved to invent things and was passionate about chemistry, astrology, and geology. He was a serious "rock nut"!
Donations in his name may be made to The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 2, 2019