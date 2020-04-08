|
Ernest E. Frink, 77, died at his home in Lee on Sunday, March 15th, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Pittsfield on April 14, 1942, the son of Ernest I. and Mary Juliano Frink. He was educated in Lee Schools.
Ernie worked for Lee Lime Quarry for many years at various positions, retiring in 2004. He loved camping, gardening and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, the former Marilyn Cleveland whom he married on January 14th, 1967; two daughters: Cynthia (Michael) Fuller of Lee and Christine (Vincent) Palmer of Lee; three sisters: Hope Dunham of CT, Carolyn Frink of Pittsfield and Rosemary Johnson of Pittsfield; four grandchildren: Richie (Candice) Rockefeller, Kayla (Ben) Fuller, Joseph Fuller and Nicholas (Alliyah) Roy; three great grandchildren: Hailey Hadsell, Lilly Roy and Samantha Fuller; Two sister in laws: Carol Cleveland and Gladys Winters
Services for Ernie Frink will be at a later date to be announced. Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to Hospice Care in the Berkshires in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main Street, Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 8, 2020