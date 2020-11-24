Ernest Lawrence Moynihan, 83, of Pittsfield, MA died November 19, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons Nursing Home. Born in Springfield, MA on September 12, 1937, son of Ernest Leo Moynihan of Holyoke and Edith Lemira Lyon of Chicopee. Ernie graduated from Springfield Technical High and went on to work at the Standard Electric Time Co. He was invited to join the General Electric Co. Apprentice Program in Pittsfield. Ultimately, he was employed by Lockheed Martin Corp. and retired in 1994 as a Senior +1 Designer.
Survived by Carol Jean Swiattouski Moynihan, his wife of 59 years, a grandson, Matt Eric Brennan, a great-grandson, Conner Joe Brennan, a great-granddaughter, Brianna Jean Brennan. He was predeceased by two sisters, Elizabeth Vaill of Vernon, NY and Enid Hulse of Monson, MA. Also a brother-in-law, John Joseph Swiatlowski of Farmington, CT, and his daughter, Heather Lee Brennan.
Ernie enjoyed volunteering for the Audubon Society for many years, teaching canoeing on the Housatonic River to local students. He served for over a decade as Sargent First Class E-7 in the US Army Eng. Reserves. In later years, he was a lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol Harriman-West Squadron, Auxiliary of the US Air Force and received the Aerospace Education Excellence Award working with Cadets. Ernie was a member of the Statue of Liberty/Ellis Island Foundation where his name is on a wall plaque there. He traveled through Europe and Ireland and got to kiss the Blarney Stone while visiting the land of his ancestors. He very much enjoyed his "Arcadian" friends who came by each weekend to "pull up a stump" and sit by the fireplace at Water Shops Pond on Arcadia Blvd in Springfield. He enjoyed the company of good friends, laughing, and always said, "The Riches in the Heart Cannot be Stolen." Ernie, a man of great Integrity, had an Abe Lincoln/Harry Truman manner about him an "Arcadian" once said. Ernie lived a long fulfilling life and will be missed by many friends and loving family. His wishes were that you remember him in your own special "Ultimate Truth" way.
There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Shriner's Children's Hospital
, 516 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104. DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA is handling the arrangements.