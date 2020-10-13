Mr. Ernest "Ernie" R. Lampron, Jr., 88, of Washington, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020, with his loving wife, Marilyn, by his side. Born in Pittsfield, MA on September 15, 1932, the son of the late Ernest and Florence Gunthner Lampron, he graduated from Lenox High School in 1950.
Ernest was a Korean War veteran. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1953, and proudly served overseas until 1954.
Ernie was an electrician by trade. He first worked for the former Kelly Hardwood, and then for J.H. Maxymillian Inc. up until his retirement.
Among many things, Ernest had a love of antique cars. His family was of utmost importance to him. He savored every moment spent with them, especially when playing around with his grandchildren.
Besides his beloved wife of nearly 57 years, the former Marilyn Webb, whom he married on December 18, 1963, Ernie is survived by his son, Ernest Lampron III (Sue). He leaves behind his dear grandchildren, Ernie IV and Devin, as well as his siblings, Richard Lampron, David Lampron, and Beverly Cahill.
Funeral Notice:
A graveside service with full military honors for Mr. Ernest "Ernie" R. Lampron will be Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the North Becket Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Dalton, MA 01226. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA or the Cancer Center of Tor Court in care of the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, in his memory.
to leave condolences and remembrances.