|
|
Mr. Ernest R. Millette, 73, of Pittsfield, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on December 20, 1945, the son of the late Romeo and Catherine Giachetti Milette, he graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1964.
Ernie worked as a bus driver for Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA) for most of his career. Ernie was also a member of the United States Marines.
He enjoyed camping, hiking, train collecting and spending time with his family. When he wasn't walking somewhere to lend a hand shoveling, pet sitting, or detailing a car, he was contributing to the community by helping the Red Cross with transportation, washing vehicles or donating blood. He had a passion for helping the kids of St. Jude Hospital and donated to them faithfully every month.
Besides his children, Justin Milette (Christine), Nathan Milette, Brandon Milette, and Tyson Milette, Ernie is survived by his brothers; Paul, Walter and Francis. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Mystie, Anthony, Brianna, Ethan, Dylan, Josh, Zachary and Owen, along with several nieces and nephews too numerous to count. Ernie was predeceased by his two sisters, Joan and Patricia, and his brother Robert.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. Ernest R. Millette will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA, 01201 with the Rev. William Furey officiating. Directly following the service, there will be a gathering in memory of Ernie at the Italian American Club, 203 Newell Street, Pittsfield, MA. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers or donations we instead ask that you simply do something kind for a stranger in honor of Ernie who would always do the same. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 14, 2019