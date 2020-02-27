|
|
Lenox -
Ernest T. Galliford, 90, died Tuesday, February 25th at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Pittsfield, March 29, 1929, the son of Ernest D. and Elizabeth Thomas Galliford, he was a 1946 graduate of Lenox High School.
He was a USMC Veteran of both World War II and the Korean War, serving from 1949 until his Honorable Discharge in 1952.
He was employed by Mass Electric Co. (National Grid) for many years retiring in 1991.
He was a member of Hope Church in Lenox and the Lenox Post, and enjoyed gardening and reading.
Besides his wife, Patricia Smith Galliford of Lenox, he is survived by his four daughters; Christine Touponce of Dalton, Cynthia Armstrong of Lenox, Sheila Della Pelle of Haverhill, MA, and Sandra Clark of Colchester, CT., his sister; Elizabeth Puleri of Lenox, grandchildren; Dale and Nicole Armstrong, Ryan Touponce, Noelle Cooper, Andrew and Steven Della Pelle, Morgan and Evan Clark, and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral of Mr. Ernest T. Galliford of Lenox will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30am at the Roche Funeral Home. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. An hour of visitation will precede the service beginning at 9:30 a.m . In lieu of flowers, donations in Ernest's memory may be made to the Lenox Post in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 27, 2020