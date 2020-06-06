Esther Shirley Smith DeMayo (87) of Trumbull, CT went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2020 while at home with her family. She was born September 7, 1932 in Williamstown, MA, a daughter of the late Truman and Florence Smith. Esther graduated from Williamstown High School in 1950 and went to work for New England T & T. She was married to the love of her life, James (Jim) DeMayo in August 1952; they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary before his death. She spent most of her life living out her roles as wife, mother, Nana, and friend, though for a time she worked at the Westport News in Westport, CT.
Esther was warm, welcoming and loving with a smile and sense of humor that made others feel comfortable. Many considered her to be their best friend. She was loyal, creative, fun loving and had a thirst for learning and growth.
She loved God with her whole heart and was very active in her faith; over the years she served in a variety of ways: CCD instructor, CYO leader, Prayer groups, Bible studies, Retreats, Stephens Ministry, RCIA, EPS, Rosary Society, Altar Guild President, and many more.
She was involved in community activities in the various places that she and her family lived including: Congress of Racial Equality, Developer of a pre-school program, CP center volunteer, Newcomers Club Board member. New Hanover Cotillion, Book Clubs and a board member of her home-owners association. She will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her daughters, Carla DeMayo-Ruiz and her husband Joseph Ruiz of Richmond, VA, Laura (DeMayo) Sirianni and her husband Anthony Sirianni of Trumbull, CT. Three grandchildren Nathan Ruiz (Monica), Ashley Poisella (Chris) and Nicole Kurzman (Greg). Two great-grandchildren Greyson and Harper Poisella. Esther is pre-deceased by her sister, Frances (Frankie) Senecal Williams (Ray) and her brother Robert E. Smith (Donna) and beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Interment will be for immediate family only at the East Lawn Cemetery, Williamstown, MA. In lieu of flowers, Mass cards for Esther are welcome or donations may be made to Christ the King Parish, 4700 Madison Avenue, Trumbull, CT 06611 https://www.christthekingtrumbull.org/
To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 6, 2020.