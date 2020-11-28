Etta Dugan, age 94, passed away, peacefully on November 21, 2020 after a short illness. She was born March 11, 1926 in Dighton, MA to Edwin & Florence Carpenter. She graduated from Dighton High School in 1944. Etta married her devoted husband, Osborne Dugan in April of 1957.
The couple lived in Attleboro, MA before moving to Monterey, MA where they lived for over 50 years. Etta had a great love of gardening. Her beautiful gardens where admired by many. They were a bit famous on Route 57 to be enjoyed by those driving by. Etta tended to her gardens well into her 80s. There was not often a time when she did not have a shovel or rake in her hands.
Etta was a true lover of fun and song. She loved to "kid" others but was also always able to laugh at herself. Rarely was there a family gathering which didn't end with Etta breaking out in song. This love of singing stayed with her right to the end.
Etta was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She especially loved her role as "Grandma". Her children and grandchildren where her pride and joy.
Besides her loving husband, Osborne, Etta is survived by her son, Robert Dugan and his wife Teresa of Miami, FL and her daughter Lynn Barry and her husband William of Great Barrington, MA. She was the devoted grandmother to Jodi Barry, Tyler Barry and Jared Dugan. She is also survived by her sisters, Pricilla Martin and Rita Harrison.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Edwin Carpenter, Richard Carpenter and Kenneth Carpenter and her sister, Phyllis Olsen, her sister-in law Natalie Cooper and her brother and sister in law, Andrew & Dorothy Dugan.
Services will be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Etta may be made to the American Red Cross or MMRHS Student Activities-Greenhouse Program in care of Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com