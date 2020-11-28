1/
Etta Dugan
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Etta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Etta Dugan, age 94, passed away, peacefully on November 21, 2020 after a short illness. She was born March 11, 1926 in Dighton, MA to Edwin & Florence Carpenter. She graduated from Dighton High School in 1944. Etta married her devoted husband, Osborne Dugan in April of 1957.

The couple lived in Attleboro, MA before moving to Monterey, MA where they lived for over 50 years. Etta had a great love of gardening. Her beautiful gardens where admired by many. They were a bit famous on Route 57 to be enjoyed by those driving by. Etta tended to her gardens well into her 80s. There was not often a time when she did not have a shovel or rake in her hands.

Etta was a true lover of fun and song. She loved to "kid" others but was also always able to laugh at herself. Rarely was there a family gathering which didn't end with Etta breaking out in song. This love of singing stayed with her right to the end.

Etta was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She especially loved her role as "Grandma". Her children and grandchildren where her pride and joy.

Besides her loving husband, Osborne, Etta is survived by her son, Robert Dugan and his wife Teresa of Miami, FL and her daughter Lynn Barry and her husband William of Great Barrington, MA. She was the devoted grandmother to Jodi Barry, Tyler Barry and Jared Dugan. She is also survived by her sisters, Pricilla Martin and Rita Harrison.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Edwin Carpenter, Richard Carpenter and Kenneth Carpenter and her sister, Phyllis Olsen, her sister-in law Natalie Cooper and her brother and sister in law, Andrew & Dorothy Dugan.

Services will be held at a later date.

Donations in memory of Etta may be made to the American Red Cross or MMRHS Student Activities-Greenhouse Program in care of Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved