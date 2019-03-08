|
|
Eugene D. Kline, 77, brother of Great Barrington resident, Roselle Kline Chartock, died on March 3, 2019 in New York City of colon cancer.
Born in Brooklyn and raised in Hudson, New York, Gene Kline was the son of William E. and Miriam (Mishkoff) Kline. A 1959 graduate of Hudson High School, he went on to graduate from SUNY Binghamton (then Harpur College) and Brooklyn Law School. After earning his CPA, Gene was an accountant for over forty years.
A dedicated supporter of the Bronx Opera Company since its inception fifty-two years ago, Gene served on the opera company's board. And he was a lifelong devotee of classical music, often visiting Tanglewood, as well as concert halls in New York City and London.
Eugene David Kline is survived by his sister, Roselle (husband, Alan), nephew, Jonas and niece, Sarah (Dan), and his grandnephews, Noah and Mosiah and grandniece, Hana, as well as a wide circle of music-loving friends.
A gathering to celebrate Gene Kline's life will take place in the spring. And contributions in his memory can be made to: The Bronx Opera Company, c/o Michael Spierman, 5 Minerva Place, #2J, Bronx, New York, 10468.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019