Eugene Francis Congdon, 92, peacefully passed away at his home in Tampa, Florida, July 9, 2019. Gene was born in Great Barrington, MA, 10-1-1926, the fourth son of Helen Hiles Congdon and Frederick Congdon. He is predeceased by his parents, brothers Fred Congdon (Barbara), Raymond Congdon (Kay), Daniel Congdon (Ann) and his wife, Eunice Chastain Congdon.
Growing up in Great Barrington Gene was an avid skier, horseback rider, Boy Scout, baseball player and like his brothers, a golf enthusiast! He served in the Air Force in 1943, and, upon returning after the War, he returned to University of MA at Amherst College and earned BS in nutrition. This led to a career in the restaurant and hospitality industry which took Gene and his family to many locations through the years: FL, CT, IL, NC, TN, NY and OK. His last 30 years were spent in Tampa, Florida, where he owned SHELLS Restaurant. He was loved by so many customers through the years for presenting great seafood, service, and always being a caring, kind and charming host.
He is survived by family members who have loved him so much and benefitted from his work ethic, faith in God, kindness and generosity. Gene and Sharon were long standing members of St. Mark the Evanglist Catholic Church. The following will miss him mightily and cherish his memory: Wife, Sharon Congdon, Daughters, Jeanette Feeney (William), Karen Swarzbaugh (Charles), Tracey Baucom (Clint), Jill Ramsten, Lesley Keller, Janice Greene. Grandchildren: Lura Huddleston, Patricia Hall (Austin), Michael Feeney (Catherine), Jeremy Darr (Lauren), Neal Gynther, Caitlind Stanga (Mark), Matthew, Christopher and Timothy Feeney, Lauren Dickerson (Matthew) and Taylor Howell. Great grands: Aria, Kendrick, and Elijah McMillan, Wyatt Huddleston, Thomas, Catherine, Caroline Darr, Will and Alphie Dickerson and his faithful, LOLA.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, Great Barrington, MA on July 20th at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend William P. Murphy Pastor officiating. Visitation will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on July 20th at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME, 33 South Street, Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Humane Society or Food Bank. Words of comfort may be expressed for Gene's family at www.loylessfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 19, 2019