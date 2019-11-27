|
|
Mr. Eugene "Jeep" Howard Lyon, 88, of Pittsfield, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on December 22, 1930, he was the son of the late Edmonds and Mary Umbs Lyon and was raised and educated in the Pittsfield School System.
Eugene was a self-made man. He learned various trades and worked several jobs before finding a lifelong career at General Electric. It was there that he started in the maintenance department and quickly advanced as he put his mechanical aptitude to work. Through hard work, determination, and a desire to succeed, Gene found himself working in the engineering department in the model shop, from where he retired after 40 years of service.
Gene was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather whose life revolved around providing for his family. In his free time, Jeep found pleasure in spending a few hours on the golf course. Additionally, he thoroughly enjoyed woodworking. He honed his carpentry skills after buying and fully renovating his first home in Lanesborough. He was a meticulous builder and used that to his advantage, especially when building his family home in Pittsfield.
He was a longtime member of the Berkshire Hills Country Club, as well as member of the First Baptist Church of Pittsfield.
Besides his beloved wife, the former Patricia R. Morton, whom he married on June 23, 1973, Gene is survived by his children, Linda S. Pruyne (Robert) of Lanesborough, Debra J. Lyon of Pittsfield, Patricia E. Reed (Lewis) of Pittsfield, Keri R. Costa of Lanesborough, and John W. Lyon of San Jose, CA. He also leaves behind his sister, Mary J Leab of Cheshire, and his brother, Richard P. Lyon of Pittsfield. Gene is survived by 12 grandchildren; John W. Lyon, Jr., Tammi E Haines, Robert C. Pruyne, Jr., Edward W. Casella, Melissa E. Guinen, Brandon L. Depson, Ava L Costa, Ella R. Costa, Ashley Reed, Karl Reed, Joshua Reed, and Dana Victorino. He is also survived by 5 great grandchildren. Gene had a large extended family that he leaves behind, including many nieces and nephews and their families. He will be sadly missed by all those who were the recipients of his ever-present smile. Eugene was predeceased by his first wife, Elaine Gaudette Lyon and his brothers, Edmonds D. Lyon, Jr., Lynn D. Lyon, William C. Lyon, and Wesley J. Lyon.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. Eugene H. Lyon will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12 noon at the First Baptist Church, 88 South St., Pittsfield, MA, with the Rev. Sheila Sholes-Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery, where he assured he would spend eternity resting in peace close to his brothers. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Wellington Funeral Home, 220 East St., Pittsfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Pittsfield in care of the Wellington Funeral Home in his memory. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019