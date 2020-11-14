1/1
Eugene I. Daley
1937 - 2020
Eugene Ira Daley, 83, of Pittsfield, MA passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Born in Canaan, VT on September 26, 1937, he was the son of Eugene P. and Florence R. Beecher Daley.

He attended North Stratford, New Hampshire Schools and was a 1978 graduate of North Adams State College, with his bachelor's degree in engineering.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

Eugene worked as a draftsman for General Electric, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics, retiring in 1997 with 42 years of service.

He was a member of the former ITAM Lodge 564, a member of the Italian American Club, and was a car enthusiast. He enjoyed travelling the world with his son and was a music lover of all kinds. He most of all had a great love for his family and friends.

Mr. Daley is survived by his children, Sharon M. Daley of Pittsfield, Suzanne E. Daley and husband Craig W. Cochrane of Ashland City, TN, and Eugene L. Daley of Ft. Lauderdale; sister, Helen Gallant and spouse Russell Small of Concord, NH and a grandson, Evan L. Richard of Pittsfield: as well as two nieces and many cousins and extended family members.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mr. Daley will be held TUESDAY, November 17, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Audubon Society or HospiceCare of the Berkshires in care of the funeral home.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Dery Funeral Home
