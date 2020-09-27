Mr. Eugene "Gene/Red" W. Kickery 90, of Pittsfield, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Born in Glendale, MA, on July 2, 1930, the son of the late Wayman and Cora Gage Kickery, he graduated from Monument Mountain Regional High School.
Gene was a World War II veteran and a recipient of the WWII Victory Medal. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1946, where he proudly served his country until 1948.
He worked as a baker for Pittsfield Rye Bakery for 45 years and continued to make cakes for memorable family events with his wife, Theresa, for many years thereafter. Gene enjoyed golf, fishing, a simple drive in the car, vacations with Theresa, and striking up a conversation with most anyone.
Eugene was predeceased by his beloved wife of nearly 64 years, the former Theresa Butrymowicz, whom he married at St. Joseph Church in Pittsfield on September 2, 1950. Theresa passed away in 2014. He leaves behind three children and their spouses, Karen Williams and her husband Kenneth, Kevin Kickery and his wife Susan, and Karel Olson and her husband Richard. He is survived by eight grandchildren and their spouses, Joel and Julie Williams, Jennie and Jeremy Perkins, Kate and Roger Haas, Amy and Jason Ulbright, Scott and Catarina Kickery, Kristen and Chad Bowers, Jeffrey Olson and Elana Olson, as well as eleven great grandchildren with a 12th due in March.
Funeral Notice:
A private graveside service with full military honors for Gene was held at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a random act of kindness to a senior citizen would be appreciated in his memory as he received many where he resided in his final years. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.