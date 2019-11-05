|
Eusebio "Pete" Serrano, 85 of North Adams, MA died Saturday November 2, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico on August 1, 1934 son of Genaro and Lorenza (Ortiz) Serrano. He was educated in Puerto Rico and came to North Adams in 1954.
Pete was employed by General Electric Co. in its Power Transformer Division for 25 years until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in North Adams and was a member of the GE Quarter Century Club. Pete was a member and past president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #310 of North Adams. Survivors include his wife the former, Elizabeth Marie (Lyons) Duxbury whom he married April 11, 1980 and one son- Manuel Serrano of North Adams. He also leaves three grandchildren; one stepson- Bruce Duxbury of Ballston Spa, NY and two step grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. All of his brothers and sisters are deceased.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Pete Serrano will be Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Wednesday morning from 9-11 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 5, 2019