|
|
Evan Scott Colbert, 29, of Lee, died Tuesday, July 16th at Berkshire Medical Center with his family at his side.
Evan was born July 8, 1990, the son of Scott Colbert of Pittsfield and Donna Colbert of Lee. Evan was raised and educated in Lee, a graduate of Lee High School, Class of 2008. Evan attended Siena College, Berkshire Community College, where he received his Associate's Degree, and Westfield State College. At the time of his passing, Evan was employed by Dresser Hull Company, where he has worked since the age of fifteen. He was instrumental in the IT operations and was a member of the inside sales team where he built many close relationships with coworkers and customers. He was a proud member of the South Lee Fire Company and a former Lee Police Officer.
Evan will always be remembered as a kind and loving son, brother, family member, and friend. He loved the outdoors and spent his leisure time fishing and boating. He could often be seen enjoying the waters of Goose Pond casting his reel while watching the eagles fly above. When he was on land, Evan spent time hiking, golfing, riding dirt bikes and adventuring with his dog. Most special to Evan, however, was spending time with his family and friends.
Those left behind to cherish Evan's memory are his mother, Donna Colbert and her fiance, Jim Lessard, of Lee; his father, Scott Colbert and his wife, Dee Dee, of Pittsfield; his sister, Allie Colbert and her boyfriend, Todd Mortensen, of Lee; his paternal grandparents, David and Nancy Colbert, of Pittsfield; and his two aunts: Linda Way and her husband, Earl, of Springfield and Karen Keenan and her husband, Michael, of Lee. In addition, he also leaves his cousins: Joey Altiere and his wife Kristen and their son Keenan, and Barrett and Alissa Way; two stepsisters: Krista Robinson and Alanna Bassett, his many friends, and his faithful companion, Mugsy. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Mario and Lucy Santolin, of Lee. He also left behind his girlfriend, Danielle Dragonetti.
Funeral Services for Evan Colbert will be held Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 10AM at St. Mary's Church with Fr. Brian McGrath, pastor, officiating. Burial will be private for the family at a later date. Visiting Hours will be held Tuesday, July 23, from 4-7PM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evan's memory to either the South Lee Fire Company or the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St. Lee, MA 01238.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 20, 2019