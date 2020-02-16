|
Mrs. Evelyn Andrews, 74, of Pittsfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on July 31, 1945, the daughter of the late Frank and Martha Snow Sumner, she attended Pittsfield Public Schools.
For much of her career, Evelyn worked diligently as a housekeeper.
Among many things, she enjoyed cooking, baking, and going for walks. Evelyn was very social and could often be found attending a Bible Study, caring for the elderly, spending time with her dear family, or even on Facebook keeping up with her friends.
Besides her beloved husband of 55 years, Joseph Andrews, Sr., whom she married on November 28, 1964, Evelyn is survived by her children, Joseph Andrews, Jr., Kim Andrews Johnson, and Scott Andrews. She leaves behind her sister, Leata Winters, her dear grandchildren, Jerrod Andrews, Rachel Theide, and Domonic Frye and her great grandchildren, Liam Andrews, Cameron White, and Kyle Thiede. Evelyn was predeceased by her son, Eric Andrews, as well as her sisters, Betty Messer, Davida Turner, and Eleanor Reynolds.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Evelyn Andrews will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, with the Rev. Douglas Foss officiating. Burial at Pittsfield Cemetery will be at a later date yet to be determined. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held prior to the service, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020