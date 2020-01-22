Home

FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Evelyn B. Small


1930 - 2020
Evelyn B. Small Obituary
Evelyn B. Small, 89, of Sheffield, MA. passed away on January 18, 2020 at Fairview Hospital after a short illness.

Born on March 5, 1930 in Gt. Barrington, she was one of the nine children born to John and Mary Markham Bunce. She was educated in New Marlborough schools and following high school she drove school bus for the late Dwight Ford. Following Mr. Ford's retirement, she was responsible for managing the office for the Dwight Ford Garage. Evelyn then worked for the Sheffield Tax Collector from 1975 to 1980 and then served in the assessor's office from 1988 until retiring in 1995 as an elected Assessor.

Evelyn was a member of the Sheffield American Legion Auxiliary the Reserve Officers Auxiliary of Ladies (ROAL) and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed painting and crocheting.

She married James G. Small in 1974 at Our Lady of the Valley Church in Sheffield. Jim predeceased her in 2004.

Evelyn is survived by her two children; John Bailey of Mt. Washington, MA. and Valerie Pickert from Ashley Falls, MA, her four stepchildren; Glynn Trombetta of Cody, Wyoming, Maureen Seward and Sheila Smith both of Sheffield, MA. and James Small of Meredith, NY. She is also survived by her sister Lela Marion of Mobile, AL. and her brother Frederick Bunce of Housatonic, MA, as well as fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Aside from her husband Jim and her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by five brothers; Joseph, Thomas, Richard, James and John Bunce and her sister; Nellie Stupak and her half-sisters: Violet DeTraglia, Minnie Markham and Etta Ives.

SERVICES - Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of the Valley Church in Sheffield with burial immediately following. There will be no calling hours.

Memorial donations may be made to either Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance Squad (S.B.V.A.S.) or Lee Visiting Nurse through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main Street, Gt. Barrington, MA. 01230. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020
