Evelyn Gray Chaffee, 85, of Hollywood Boulevard, East Otis passed away peacefully Friday at Fairview Hospital.
Evelyn was born December 22, 1934 in Newcastle, England. She married her beloved husband, Donald Chaffee, in 1953 and moved to the states.
Evelyn's feisty, spirited personality helped her persist through many obstacles throughout her life.
One of her many accomplishments was operating Hall's General Store in East Otis. Evelyn and her husband ran it from 1992-2006.
Family was always important to Evelyn. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Evelyn always loved to take an opportunity to pass down important life lessons and traditions. Among many things, she ensured that everyone knew how to set a proper English table. Evelyn appreciated a good book and spending time in her garden. Vacationing in Maine, and spending time at the ocean, was also something that was very important to her.
She leaves behind her three sons, Donald A. Chaffee Jr, Clayton N. Chaffee and Leslie Chaffee, all of East Otis; 10 grandchildren and we lost track of how many great grandchildren.
Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Donald Chaffee, a son, Ashley G. Chaffee, a daughter, Dawn M. Chaffee and a granddaughter, Melissa Mestre.
A graveside service for Evelyn Chaffee will be held on Friday, July 24th, at 10 AM at the Otis Cemetery with the Rev. Janet McKinstry officiating. Friends wishing may make donations in her memory to the Otis Fire Department in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net