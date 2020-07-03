Evelyn Nicholas, 94, died at her home on Tuesday, June 30th.



Born in Brooklyn, NY on October 27, 1925, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Yesitis Rossi. She was educated in Brooklyn Schools.



Mrs. Nicholas worked as a teller for the Manufacture Hanover Trust Bank in New York City for many years. She met her husband, Robert Nicholas, while on vacation at a Dude Ranch in Tolland, MA. She moved to Massachusetts in the late 1960s and they were married in 1968. While living in Housatonic she formed and ran a Brownie and Girl Scout troop out of her home there.



Mrs. Nicholas is survived by her husband, Robert of Lee; one daughter, Robin Brunell of Pittsfield; one sister, Alice Marie Deacon of Burlington, NJ; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is also predeceased by one grandson.



Funeral Services will be private for the family.



