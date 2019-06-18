|
Evelyn Gertrude "Chummy" (Honan) Schoen, 93, of Williamstown died Monday June 10, 2019 at her home. She was born in Naugatuck, CT on May 19, 1926, the second of three daughters of the late Michael Honan and Ethel (McEneaney) Honan. She attended Dunbarton College of the Holy Cross in Washington DC and later in life graduated from North Adams State College with a degree in History. Chummy was a devoted mother and homemaker, who was active in the community, enjoyed her many friends and bridge groups, playing golf into her eighties and, with her husband of 56 years, tirelessly traveling the world. She was active in the League of Women Voters, Williamstown Garden Club, was a longtime volunteer at North Adams Regional Hospital, the Women's Exchange and the annual Milne Library book sales. She was a communicant of Sts Patrick and Raphael Parish. Her husband James R. Schoen, whom she met at a Naval Academy ball and married on September 28, 1946, died May 11, 2004. Survivors include her daughter Evelyn Gillet of Poulsbo, WA (grandchildren Peter Gervais and Jacqueline Michelle Nathan; great-grandchildren Zain Nathan and Seetha Nathan), her son Michael Schoen and his wife Nicky of Norfolk, VA, son Jerome Schoen of New Salem, MA (granddaughters Rebecca Schoen and Jamie Schoen; great-granddaughter Sophia Lombardo), son Daniel Schoen and his wife Anita of Melrose, MA and Montana, son Timothy Schoen of Williamstown, son James Schoen and his wife Stephanie Crockett of Victor, ID (grandchildren Phillip Schoen and Sophie Schoen), daughter Amy Backiel and her husband Matthew of Williamstown (grandchildren Hannah Backiel and Alexander Backiel), and her son Christopher Schoen of Salem, MA. She also leaves her sisters Sr. Mary Jane Honan of Notre Dame, IN and Jean Frennesson of Naugatuck, CT, as well as her niece Susan Frennesson and nephew David Frennesson. The family would like to thank the staff and dedicated professionals of Sweetwood of Williamstown, Home Instead Senior Care and Hospice Services of Western MA for the devotion and love with which they cared for our mother. Graveside services and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Patrick's Food Pantry or to theWestern Massachusetts through the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home, West Chapels, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 18, 2019