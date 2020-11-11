1/
Evelyn Hayden
Evelyn Hayden 89 years old of 20 Brookside Avenue passed away peacefully, after an extended illness on Sunday November 8th, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Calling hours will be held at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield on Friday November 13th from 2- 4 PM. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Funeral services and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a meal or lend a hand to someone in need in Evelyn's memory.

For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kostanski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
