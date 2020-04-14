|
Evelyn Isabelle Letourneau, 94, returned to her Heavenly Father on April 9, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her sister Beatrice Horne; brother Allen Doubleday; children James (Susie) Letourneau, Glenn Letourneau, Lori (David) Burke; grandchildren Kristin Letourneau, Scott (Trava) Letourneau, Matt Chouinard, Dustin (Trish) Letourneau, Brian Letourneau, Heather (Cody) DiCarlo; great-grandchildren Bryant, Landry, and Wyatt Letourneau and a host of loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill); parents Charles and Edna (Peterson) Doubleday; sisters Eva Partridge, Patricia Doubleday; brother Franklin Doubleday.
Mrs. Letourneau was born in North Dana, MA on 4/4/1926. She was a graduate of Becker Jr. College (Worcester, MA), married Bill on 8/25/1945 and in 1950 moved to Adams, MA. There she worked at the Brightwater (Budd) Paper Co. and was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church. In 1966, Mrs. Letourneau, Bill, Glenn, and Lori relocated to Hudson, NH and in 1986 she and Bill relocated to Palatka, FL. Evelyn volunteered for 19 continuous years at the Putnam County Health Care Nursing Home where she received multiple awards for outstanding service and dedication. She was a devoted member of the Francis Baptist Church in Palatka, FL. In 2011, she and Bill relocated to Louisville, KY. Mrs. Letourneau is best remembered for her long daily walks, reading, puzzles, support for her children, work ethic, selflessness, dedication to helping others, and "living a simple life, never to burden others". A memorial graveside service will be held for both her and her late husband, Bill, at Bellevue Cemetery in Adams, MA. for close family and friends at a future date. There are no calling hours.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 14, 2020