Evelyn J. Hand


1935 - 2019
Evelyn J. Hand Obituary
Evelyn Jane Hand, 84, of Kimball Farms, Lenox, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at its Nursing Care Center. Before moving to Kimball Farms, she resided on Lucia Drive in Pittsfield for many years.

Born in Milton, Mass., on October 12, 1935, the daughter of Albert E. and Grace E. Dowd, she was a 1953 graduate of Milton High School and a 1957 graduate of Simmons College.

She was a member of St. Helena's Episcopal Chapel in Lenox, where she formerly served as Treasurer, Clerk, and Senior Warden. She was an accomplished seamstress and was a member of the Yankee Pride Quilt Guild. An avid cook, she worked at Your Kitchen for many years.

Mrs. Hand leaves her husband, R. Reed Hand, Jr., with whom she marked her 60th wedding anniversary in June 2019. She is also survived by two daughters, Amy (Brent) Williams of Penfield, NY and Sarah (Peter) Wisbey, and two granddaughters, Anna and Julia Wisbey, of Rochester, NY.

FUNERAL NOTICE: At Mrs. Hand's request, there are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Berkshire Humane Society, St. Helena's Chapel, or HospiceCare in The Berkshires, all in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019
