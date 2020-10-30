1/1
Evelyn L. Hyndman
1925 - 2020
Evelyn Louise "Lulu" Hyndman, 95 of North Adams, MA died peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 which was her mother's birthday.

Evelyn was born in North Adams, MA on August 30, 1925, the daughter of David and Elizabeth (Thompson) Hyndman. She graduated from Drury High School. Evelyn started working in the Assessor's Office at North Adams City Hall while still in high school and continued to work there for 42 years. She lived for decades on Marietta Street.

Lulu was very proud of her Scottish heritage and would get a twinkle in her eye when she saw someone in a kilt or heard bagpipes. She loved watching Judge Judy. She was a devoted Democrat. Everyone in her family knew not to mention politics to her because she had a long memory of political candidates and would talk about each in detail.

Lulu was a caring and devoted aunt, great aunt and great, great aunt to many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed family gatherings, especially at Christmas time. She never got upset. She enjoyed Jack's Hot Dogs and Pedrin's Dairy Bar's fish fry.

Evelyn was the last of her family being predeceased by Jane, Elizabeth, James, Catherine, Isabel and David. She was a devoted aunt to Bonnie Lipa, Kathy Denault, Heather Lemoine, Beverly Daniels, Virginia Maxymillian, Stella Hyndman, Suzan Hyndman, Judy Johnson, Jean Johnson and Toni Johnson and a special great and great, great aunt to so many. The family extends their utmost thanks to her care giver, Tammy Lussier. Without Tammy, Aunt Lulu could not have come home to spend her final days, which meant so much to her. Tammy, you are our Angel!

FUNERAL NOTICE: Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Evelyn's name to the Salvation Army in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel - North Adams
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
