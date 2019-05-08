|
|
Evelyn Meyers, 87 of Great Barrington died Monday May 6, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. Evelyn was born in Manhattan N.Y., daughter of Samuel and Molly (Zimmer) Friedlander. Years after graduating from High School, Evelyn attained an Associate's Degree, in 1979, from Queensborough Community College. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper, and then had her own business with her husband Lester. Evelyn was an active member of Hevreh of Southern Berkshire since moving to Great Barrington in 1994. She enjoyed reading and having Hebrew classes. She studied for and did her Bat Matvah in October 2001 at Hevreh. Evelyn is survived by her husband, Lester Meyers, her children, Joel and wife Gail, Alan and wife Jodi, Rickie and husband Jerry, six grandchildren, Alexis, Jesse, Seth, Lisa, Jill and Jamie and seven great grandchildren, Sidney, Danny, Sandi, Harrison, Amber, Alexi and Joey. She is also survived by her brother Sid, two sisters, Sondra and Vilma. Evelyn was predeceased by sister Flora and brothers, Harry, Ralph, Bernie, Raymond and Jacob.
A Graveside Service for Evelyn Meyers will be held on Friday May 10 at 2:00 PM in Ahavath Sholom Cemetery in Great Barrington with Rabbi Neil Hirsch officiating. Immediately after the service the family will be sitting Shiva at Pine Hill at Kimball Farms in Lenox. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Evelyn's memory may be made to Hevreh of Southern Berkshire in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 8, 2019