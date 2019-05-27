|
Everett Raymond Unis, 91 of North Adams, MA died Friday May 24, 2019 at his home, with his daughter, following a brief illness.
He was born in North Adams, MA on December 23, 1927 son of Joseph and Mary Katherine (Morin) Unis. He attended local schools and graduated from the former St. Joseph's High School where he was the star player on the basketball team.
Everett was a veteran of the US Navy serving from 1946 to 1948.
He was last employed by US Postal Service in its North Adams office from 1948 until his retirement in 1984. He also owned and operated the former Unis' Bar and Grill on State St. North Adams from 1965 to 1979.
He was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Everett was a member of the North Adams Elks and the American Legion. He was an avid sportsman. Some of his fondest memories were from all the trips he took with the guys thru the bar.
His wife was Eda Julia (Fumasoni) Unis who died on March 26, 1985. They were married on April 14, 1952. Survivors include one son- Peter J. (Susan) Unis of Port Orange, FL and two daughters- Doreen (John) Unis Saia of Voorheesville, NY and Nancy A. (Jay) Meehan of North Adams, with whom he happily made his home for the past five years. He also leaves seven grandchildren including Melissa, Jonathan, Nicole, Joseph, Jack, Allison, and Connor and three great grandchildren including Shae, Eden, and Carson; and a niece and nephew- David Polcaro and Donna Tatro. He was predeceased by two sisters- Cecelia Polcaro and Helen Trozzi and one brother- Fayese Unis.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Everett Unis will be celebrated Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA are Wednesday morning from 9-10:30 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the AYJ Fund or POP Cares in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 27, 2019