On March 14, 2019 Everett Sidney Sykes, Sr. passed away at the age of 83. He died suddenly, doing what he loved, feeding his horses on the ranch he shared with his son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Carol Ann Sykes.
Known to his friends as Sid, he was born on July 25, 1935 in Pittsfield, MA and attended local schools. Sid started his career as the manager of First National Supermarket in Pittsfield and then went on to work for General Electric. He married Carol Douglass Sykes on May 22, 1971. In 1979 Sid was transferred to Anaheim, CA and eventually took a job with Los Angeles Water and Power, where he worked until his retirement.
Outside of work, Sid and Carol were deeply involved in supporting the youth ministry of their church and chaperoned many trips together. After Sid's retirement, he and Carol traveled extensively, mostly visiting their ten children who are located all over the country. Their favorite spots included Alaska, Pennsylvania Dutch Country, Palm Springs, and Korea, where their daughter Amy was stationed for a time. Weary of city life in Anaheim, Sid and Carol decided to embark on a new adventure and moved to a horse ranch in Norco, CA, where they happily spent the remainder of their lives with their horses and beloved dogs, Blanquita and Precious. Sid enjoyed going to the theatre, a trip to any casino, cooking, and the San Diego Zoo. He was an excellent bowler and was a member of a bowling league until his death. He had many trophies which he donated to an organization that recycled them and used them for charity events. Sid always loved gardening of any kind but especially loved roses, which he grew at his home in Anaheim. Most of all, Sid loved being surrounded by his family who all miss him dearly.
Sid is survived by his children and their spouses, Ev (Patty), Doug (Cheryl), Amy, Russ (Carol Ann), Faith (Paul), Randy (Terri), Lori (Ken), Hope (Ron), Carole-Sue (Jamie), and Kate (Jimmy), 17 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Ray Smith. He was predeceased by his wife, Carol Douglass Sykes, who passed away in 2018.
A service to honor Sid will be held in early summer, 2019.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 9, 2019