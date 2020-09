F. Isabelle Whalen, 101, of Pittsfield, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Side By Side Assisted Living Facility in Pittsfield, where she had resided since 2015. Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, 877 South St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. To read the complete obituary, or to leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com