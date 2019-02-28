|
F. Lewis "Lew" Brown of 351 West Street, Pittsfield, passed away on February 22, 2019. Mr. Brown was the son of Richard F. Brown, former reporter for the Springfield Union and Newscaster for the North Adams Transcript WMNB. His mother was Ruth L. Brown a former employee of J.C. Penny Co. in North Adams and also employed at Peggy Parkers on Eagle Street. He had two sisters, Ione and Lucille and one brother, Richard "Dick" Brown.
Mr. Brown was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He graduated from Drury High School and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Recreation and Youth Leadership in 1958. Mr. Brown served as a youth camp director at the YMCA in Lawrence, MA for 13 years. He came to Pittsfield in 1971 and served as Youth Director and Director of Camp Sumner for 10 years. He also served on the staff at Brookside School for two years. He then joined the sales staff of radio stations, WUHN and WUPE.
Mr. Brown was active in the Berkshire Antique Bottle Association, serving for a time as President. He was an avid fisherman and fished many of the brooks and lakes in the Berkshires.
Lewis was predeceased by his father Dick, his mother Ruth, and his siblings, Ione, Lucille and Dick.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield is in charge of arrangements. There will be no calling hours. Following cremation burial will be in Southview Cemetery in North Adams.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019