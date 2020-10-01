Fabian Thomas Hernandez, (Tw1n) 37, of Pittsfield, MA passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2020.



He was born in Bronx, NY on February 13, 1983 to Thomas P. Hernandez and Betty Hernandez.



Fabian enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his kids and the love of his life, Rachel Taylor.



He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Betty Hernandez of Bronx, NY; his siblings, twin brother Roland T. Hernandez of Pittsfield, Thomas P. Hernandez of Pittsfield, Kirsten Hernandez of Albany, NY, Cyndel Hernandez of Yonkers, NY, and Victoria Jaikaran of Queens, NY; and his children, Tristan L. Hernandez and Taylor T. Hernandez.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Fabian Hernandez will be held, FRIDAY, October 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Dery Funeral Home 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



