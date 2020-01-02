|
|
Fay J. Henry, age 92, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home in Pittsfield surrounded by her loving friends.
Fay was born on April 25, 1927, a daughter of the late Rodman C. and Grace Robinson Henry. Educated in local schools, Fay was the 5th Generation of the Henry family to reside in Pittsfield, and she felt completely at home in the residence her parents had owned before her.
Following high school, Fay went on to attend the former Bay Path Institute, now known as Bay Path University in Longmeadow, MA. After graduation, Fay started working in the medical records department for Province Hospital in Holyoke. She then began at the Hillcrest Hospital, and later Berkshire Medical Group, where she spent 43 years working under Dr. Frank Paddock, Dr. Richard Perera, Dr. Wheelright, Dr. Clifford, and Dr. Bird until her retirement.
A longtime supporter of her community, Fay volunteered at Arrow Head and the Berkshire Historical Society. She loved local history and enjoyed sharing her extensive knowledge with others. Over her 92 years, Fay also supported many nonprofit organizations throughout the Pittsfield area.
Most recently, Fay was taken care of by a close-knit group of women who were very attached and devoted to her. Those women were Jewel Stimpson, Lauren Johnson, Lori Bohin, Barb LaPierre, and Bethanie Osier. She was always very grateful for their care and their friendship. With the help of Jewel and Lauren, Fay was able to go on vacations to Rhode Island beaches where she could enjoy the sand, wind, the waves, and her favorite meals, which consisted of "the fish of the day."
Fay was predeceased by her parents, as well as by her loving brother, Dr. Rodman Robinson Henry, who died in 2011.
In addition to the mentioned friends and caregivers, Fay is also survived by additional close friends, Adelia Pellegrini, June Marketonis, Barbara Bell, Kathy Cotnoir, Dr. Carol Leary, John Goebel, Norma Purdy, Sister Mary (Dolice Ward), and King and Debbie Franics. We as friends, will remember Fay for her beautiful eyes, friendly smile and bubbly personality. We will always cherish her love and friendship and be grateful for the time shared with her. She was a lady that cannot be replaced, but a lady that will truly be remembered and appreciated for the rest of our lives.
SERVICES: There will be a visitation period for Fay at Pittsfield Cemetery Chapel from 2:30-3:30 PM on Friday, January 3rd with burial to follow. If friends desire, flowers for the service may be sent to DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 2, 2020