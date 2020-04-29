Home

Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Fayne Gould Seney


1926 - 2020
Fayne Gould Seney Obituary
Fayne Gould Seney, 94, of Williamstown died on Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home.

Fayne was born in North Adams on February 7, 1926 to the late Anthony and Alice (Gould) Seney. He attended public schools and graduated from Williamstown High School. He went on to study at Bryant College. He was a decorated veteran of World War II serving as a Private in the United States Army. He worked at General Electric for 34 years in the Ordinance Department as an Accountant.

Fayne was an avid fan of Williams College Athletics. He was coach for Little League and Football. He served on several boards in Williamstown including the Recreation Board. He loved to travel throughout the United States.

Fayne leaves his wife Dorothy Ellen (Simonton) Seney. He also leaves his two sons Allen (Linda) Seney of New Ashford and Robert 'Rob' (Diane) Seney of Pittsfield. He also leaves his two grand-daughters Lori and Jennifer.

Fayne is predeceased by his sister Verne Voelker who died on September 19, 2015.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A private burial for Fayne will be held at the family plot in Eastlawn Cemetery on Monday, May 4, 2020. The FLYNN & DAGNOLI FUNERAL HOME, 74 Marshall St., North Adams, MA is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 29, 2020
