Filomena Celestina (Grande) Demo passed away peacefully on May 4th 2020 at the age of 104 in the loving care of Williamstown Commons.
She was born on April 8th 1916 in North Adams the daughter of Peter and Amalia Grande. She is predeceased by her husband Elmo Demo to whom she was married for 63 years, her brothers Peter and Dominic Grande and her sister Elena Alcaro. She is survived by her son Sergio Demo and his wife Gail, two grandsons Nathan and Wyatt Demo and her great grandson Jace Demo, all of North Adams, her sister Suzy Deane also of North Adams, her sister Mafalda Musacchio of Greenfield and her sister Marie and her husband Al Roy of Florida.
She was an active communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church and was a member of its Rosary Society. In 2018 Filomena was awarded the Boston Cane by the town of Williamstown recognizing her as their oldest resident. She was known for her artisanal cooking, everything being made from scratch. If you were lucky enough to have had a seat at her kitchen table, she would have served you some of the best tasting food that you had ever eaten. She was an incredible knitter and many of Filomena's beautiful afghan blankets still keep people wrapped in her warmth today. She will be sadly missed.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Because of the Pandemic funeral services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to HOSPICE CARE IN THE BERKSHIRES in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
She was born on April 8th 1916 in North Adams the daughter of Peter and Amalia Grande. She is predeceased by her husband Elmo Demo to whom she was married for 63 years, her brothers Peter and Dominic Grande and her sister Elena Alcaro. She is survived by her son Sergio Demo and his wife Gail, two grandsons Nathan and Wyatt Demo and her great grandson Jace Demo, all of North Adams, her sister Suzy Deane also of North Adams, her sister Mafalda Musacchio of Greenfield and her sister Marie and her husband Al Roy of Florida.
She was an active communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church and was a member of its Rosary Society. In 2018 Filomena was awarded the Boston Cane by the town of Williamstown recognizing her as their oldest resident. She was known for her artisanal cooking, everything being made from scratch. If you were lucky enough to have had a seat at her kitchen table, she would have served you some of the best tasting food that you had ever eaten. She was an incredible knitter and many of Filomena's beautiful afghan blankets still keep people wrapped in her warmth today. She will be sadly missed.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Because of the Pandemic funeral services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to HOSPICE CARE IN THE BERKSHIRES in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 6, 2020.